Accra- Ghana's sensational and vibrant Radio and TV journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed as a board member for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The host of the Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM was sworn in on Friday, August 8, 2021, awarding to a publication by Ghanaweb.

YEN.com.gh sighted the name of the 'Chairman General' as popularly called, among listed board members of NPA on their official website.

Kwame Sefa Kayi has been Appointed as Board Member for the National Petroleum Authority by Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Akufo-Addo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The chairman of the National Petroleum Authority board was named Joe Addo-Yobo

Other members of the board include Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Esq., Bernard Owusu, Diana Mogre, Clement Osei Amoako and Manuel Sawyerr Esq.

The Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid happens to be the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority.

