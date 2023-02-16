The court heard the matter between Deborah Adablah on one hand and Ernest Nimako and First Atlantic Bank on the other hand on Thursday, February 16, 2023

The court presided over by Oliver Obeng Owusu asked all the parties to present all the relevant documents and legal arguments to convince the court why ruling should go in their favour

Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu adjourned the case that grabbed major headlines when Deborah's suit leaked to February 23

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An Accra High court on Thursday, February 16, 2023, asked all the parties in the First Atlantic Bank harassment scandal to file their written submissions.

This means that Deborah Adablah, Ernest Nimako and the bank will present to the judge materials, including relevant documents, evidence and a “legal argument” that explains why the court should decide in their favour.

Written submissions are usually done by the legal representatives of the parties and free the parties from appearing in court in person.

Deborah Adablah (L) claims she was compelled to give her body to Ernest Nimako in exchange for a better life but her former boss has not held to the end of the bargain. Source: Fcaebook/@pulseghana.

Source: Instagram

According to a Star News report, presiding judge Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu adjourned the case to February 23.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Both Ernest Nimako and Deborah Adablah were present in court on Thursday.

The case involving Nimako, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank and his former side chick was heard in court for the first time on Thursday.

This is after the intriguing details of their relationship grabbed major headlines.

7 wild claims from Deborah's suit against Ernest Nimako

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Deborah Adablah alleged that she was harassed with sex by her former boss Ernest Nimako until she gave in.

She also claims that the bank has in the past used ladies like herself and others to bait businessmen into opening an account with the bank.

According to Adablah, when she started working at the Ridge West office of First Atlantic Bank, she observed persistent harassment with sex by senior male officers against female workers of the bank, especially National Service personnel.

She claims that the bank was well aware of the harassment with sex and abuse by the bank's superiors against junior female workers but failed to act to prevent them.

That's not all, she also claims that after she ended her National Service, she was eligible to be on contract at the bank but Ernest asked her to stay home.

She said she listened to her former boss and lover at the time and quit the job after he made the following promises:

a. Divorce his wife and marry her

b. Lump sum working capital to start a business

c. Pay for her accommodation for three years

d. Buy her a car e. Pay her 3,000 a month

f. Pay for her medical and other bills

e. Buy her a ring

Deborah avers in her writ that Ernest has partially fulfilled these promises and wants the court to compel the senior executive at First Atlantic Bank to fulfil the promises in full.

First Atlantic Bank has begged the court to strike out its involvement in the case, but the court has not made a pronouncement on that plea.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh