The case involving a senior executive First Atlantic Bank and his side chick will be heard in court for the first time on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Deborah Adablah and Ernest Nimako will meet at the Accra High Court for the time after their love-turned-sour issue grabbed media headlines

Deborah has claimed in a suit that Nimako pursued her with sex until she gave in, but all the things her former boss promised prior to having access to her body have not been fulfilled

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The intriguing case involving a former National Service personnel at First Atlantic Bank Deborah Seyram Adablah and her former lover and boss will open at the High Court on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Adablah is alleging harassment with sex among other things against the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of the bank, Ernest Nimako.

Although the lady included First Atlantic Bank in the case, the bank has pleaded with the court to strike out its inclusion in the headline-grabbing case.

L-R: Deborah Adablah and Ernest Nimako. Source: Facebook/@jude.atitsogbui

Source: Instagram

The court will be expected to state its decision on the request by the bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lady included the bank because she alleged that the bank looked on while she and other powerless ladies were harassed and abused with sex by powerful men at the bank.

7 claims from the suit against First Atlantic Bank and Ernest Nimako

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Deborah Adablah alleged that she was harassed with sex by her former boss Ernest Nimako until she gave in.

She also claims that the bank has in the past used ladies like herself and others to bait businessmen into opening an account with the bank.

According to Adablah, when she started working at the Ridge West office of First Atlantic Bank, she observed persistent harassment with sex by senior male officers against female workers of the bank, especially National Service personnel.

She claims that the bank was well aware of the harassment with sex and abuse by the bank's superiors against junior female workers but failed to act.

That's not all, she also claims that after she ended her National Service, she was eligible to be on contract at the bank but Ernest asked her to stay home.

She said she listened to her former boss and quit the job after he made the following promises:

a. Divorce his wife and marry her

b. Lump sum working capital to start a business

c. Pay for her accommodation for three years

d. Buy her a car

e. Pay her 3,000 a month

f. Pay for her medical and other bills

e. Buy her a ring

Deborah avers in her writ that Ernest has partially fulfilled these promises and wants the court to compel the senior executive at First Atlantic Bank to fulfil the promises in full.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh