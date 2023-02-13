Greater Accra regional minister Henry Quartey has stated that saboteurs in the governing NPP are stifling his effort to decongest the national capital

He told Peace FM on Monday, February 13, 2023, that the saboteurs are merely thinking about their interests and not the good of the country

The minister and Ayawaso Central legislator made a similar claim against the unnamed NPP members in 2021

Greater Accra regional minister Henry Quartey has said saboteurs in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are stifling his work to decongest the capital city.

The bold ‘Let’s Make Greater Accra Work’ campaign launched by the minister since he came to office in 2017 has seen the demolition of structures sited in waterways and unapproved locations in the national capital.

The campaign has also seen hawkers cleared from Accra, earning him praise from a section of the Ghanaian public but criticism from other people.

He was heavily criticised by some bulk suppliers of onions for relocating them from the Agbogbloshie market in Accra to Adjen Kotoku.

Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, disclosed during a radio interview on Monday, February 13, 2023, that the internal sabotage to disrupt the campaign runs deep.

"The president [Nana Akufo-Addo] has never told me that he doesn't like what I am doing, the vice president has not told me that he doesn't like what I am doing. The Presidency has not said anything.

"But I will say that there is an internal sabotage from my own party and that has led us to where we are," he lamented during an interview on Twi-language radio station, Peace FM.

He told Kokrokoo on Peace FM that the saboteurs seem to be pursuing their selfish gains and not the greater good of the country.

This is not the first time Quartey has alleged that people from his party are scheming against him and the work he is doing at the Greater Accra Regional Ministry.

He said in 2021 that some plots are being hatched in the NPP to destroy him.

Ramsar site structures demolished by Accra Mayor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a demolition exercise at the Ramsar Site on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, saw hundreds of homes razed down.

Some uncompleted structures sited in the reserved area were also pulled down to prevent a future flooding situation.

Henry Quartey led the exercise to raze down the structures at the reserved wetland area.

