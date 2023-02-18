Reports have confirmed the death of former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu

The news hit social media on February 18, 2023 after his Turkish Agent confirmed that he was found under the rubble but did not make it out alive

Ghanaians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Black Stars player as many football fans and sympathisers join in remembering the football star

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After news of the passing of former Black Stars player Christian Atsu hit the internet, Ghanaians have taken to social media to remember the football star.

Christian Atsu smiling in photos while at training. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below are many reactions from Ghanaians and football fans around the world

Chief Football Writer at Times Sport, Henry Winter expressed his deepest condolences to his family, friedns and teammates both at Hatayspor and the Black Stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian Sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei remembered the former footballer with a picture from an interview he conducted.

He hinted that he would not forget the incredible talent he manifested at the African Cup of Nations in 2015, where he won the Player of the tournament.

Multiple Award-Winning Sports Journalist Usher Komugisha also broke the news on her verified Twitter page.

She also expressed her deepest condolences to the Atsu family as well as his friends and Ghanaians.

Popular Ghanaian Sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo paid tribute to the football icon bu listing his achievements.

Some of the achievement Atsu received were the Vitesse Player of the Year, Primera Liga winner, AFCON player of the Tournament and many other accolades under his belt.

Below are more reactions from Ghanaians about the passing of Christian Atsu.

Videos of his last goal on earth pop up

Meanwhile, videos of Christian Atsu's passing have stormed the internet as many remember his last goal while alive.

The video has gone viral as they admire the unity amongst his teammates at Hatayspor and the love his coach and teammates at the club have for him as they mobbed him after their victory game before the tragic earthquake.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh