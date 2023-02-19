President Nana Akufo-Addo was among the global leaders who attended this year's influential Munich Security Conference

Every year in February, the conference assembles more than 450 senior decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world to discuss international security policy

On the last day of the event, February 19, Akufo-Addo shared some rare photos on his Facebook page

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has shared stunning photos of him and other global leaders at the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) which ended on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The MSC, held in February every year, is the world's leading forum for debating the most pressing challenges to international security.

The high-profile event assembles more than 450 senior decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world.

L-R: Akufo-Addo, Bill Gates, Akufo-Addo and IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva at the Munich Security Conference. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

Heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organisations, and high-ranking representatives from business, the media, academia, and civil society together to debate pressing issues of international security policy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo (L) poses with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the MSC, 2023. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

At the event held in Bayerischer Hof, Munich, Ghana's president shared the stage on South-North cooperation with Bill Gates and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Akufo-Addo is seen here during a discussion at the 2023 MSC with IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and other dignitaries. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

“If indeed we have cooperation between the south and the north, the fundamental requirement of solidarity in the political world is to overcome the ‘them and us’,” Akufo-Addo said to buttress his view that the south of the globe has been left to its fate by the rich north.

Nana Akufo-Addo interacts with IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva at the 2023 MSC. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: Facebook

On the last day of the event, February 19, the president took to Facebook to share some rare photos from the important global event.

For CJ Sophia Akuffo says Akufo-Addo has been disappointing

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has thumbed down the administration of all presidents of the 4th Republic.

The retired Supreme Court judge suggests that Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, like others before him, has failed to live by the principles of true constitutionalism.

She stated that considering that Ghana has experienced a bitter military regime, it was unfortunate that presidents under the 1992 Constitution have eroded key tenets in the national charter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh