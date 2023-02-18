President Akufo-Addo has joined thousands across the world to send his condolences to the family of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu following news that his body has been pulled from the rubble

The president started his heartfelt message on February 18, 2023, with a passage from Job in the Holy Scripture: "The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away…"

President Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana has lost a great football player who would be difficult to replace

President Nana Akufo-Addo has shared a touching tribute to Christian Atsu, following news that his body has been pulled from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The president started his tribute posted on social with a passage from Job in the Holy Scripture: "The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away…"

L-R: President Nana Akufo-Addo looks sad in this old photo and the artwork that was posted along with the president's condolent message on social media. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

"Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He will be sorely missed," portions of his post Facebook on February 18, 2023, read.

He also extended the condolences of the entire nation to Atu's wife, children and the entire family of the popular Ghanaian player.

Atsu's twin sister and brother were present when Atsu's body was pulled from the rubble

Early on, Ghana's embassy in Turkey that the elder brother and the twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were all present when the body was recovered.

"The Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Turkey to have the body transported to Ghana for burial," the embassy said in the statement.

Atsu's club reveal player almost escaped the fatal earthquake

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Christian Atsu was scheduled to leave Turkey hours before the earthquake that killed him and thousands of others struck on February 6, 2023.

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Hatayspor Administrative Manager Fatih Ilek disclosed that because Atsu scored a crucial goal in the club's game against Kasimpasa, he was asked to stay so he could play in the next game.

According to a report by Goal on February 17, 2023, Atsu's flight out of Turkey was scheduled for 11 pm on Sunday, and the earthquake happened at 4 am at the dawn on Monday.

Source: YEN.com.gh