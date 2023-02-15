Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has thumbed down the administration of all presidents of the 4th Republic

Speaking to Joy News, the retired Supreme Court judge suggests that Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, like others before him, has failed to live by the principles of true constitutionalism

She stated that considering that Ghana has experienced a bitter military regime, it was unfortunate that presidents under the 1992 Constitution eroded key tenets in the national charter

Retired Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has said Nana Akufo-Addo's administration has been terribly disappointing. But so too has other 4th Republican administration, she said.

The former Supreme Court judge said considering that the Ghana had gone through a bitter military regime in the previous administration, the governments Ghana has had since the 1992 Constitution has been a failure.

"I've been disappointed with every single government we've had under this constitution," she told Joy News.

She said after the Ghana's military regimes, many people like herself had hoped that constitutionalism would be the key guiding principle under the 4th Republic but that has not happened.

"But we have eroded so many standards...eroded so many principles. Yes, it is not only the NPP government. As far as I am concerned, every government has failed," she said.

She made the frank comments in a short video of a yet-to-be-aired edition of Upfront, a current affairs programme.

Ghana's Fourth Republican Presidents

Ghana returned to constitutional rule with the 1992 Constitution on January 7, 1993.

The latest constitution provides the basic charter for the country's fourth attempt democratic rule since independence in 1957, after a long period military rule under Jerry John Rawlings.

The first president under the 4th Republic was Rawlings who served two terms with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He was succeeded by New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under John Agyekum Kufuor who also served two four-year terms. His administration has been commended for opening up the Ghanaian economy with prudent decisions.

Then came president John Evans Atta Mills, who passed away before completing his second term. John Mahama as vice president took over the remaining term of Atta Mills' government, consistent with the Constitution.

John Mahama then won the 2012 elections and was president for only one term before he was ousted through elections in 2016 by Nana Akufo-Addo.

The retired Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo was making her comments about the 4th Republic administration on the backdrop of severe economic and financial challenges and a controversial debt restructuring programme under the current Akufo-Addo government.

Sophia Akuffo joins joins bondholders’ protest against debt exchange

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo joined tens of pensioner bondholders who have picketed at the finance ministry to demand their exclusion from the controversial domestic debt exchange programme.

The retired Chief Justice held a placard that read "we use our bond yields to pay our rents..." during the protest on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The unprecedented sighting of a former Chief Justice among protesters demonstrates that key stakeholders are against the domestic debt exchange programme.

