A lady has raised eyebrows after sharing videos of herself and Imoro Sheriff, the young soldier who was recently slain at Ashaiman

The video shows the lady, Nana Yaa, in some loved-up poses with the fallen soldier while he was still alive

Imoro, aged 21, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants on Saturday, March 4, 2023

A young lady with the TikTok handle @nanayhamingle53 has shared loved-up videos of Imoro Sheriff, a young soldier recently slain at Ashaiman.

The video on the video-sharing app shows the late soldier and uniform and mufti playing around with the young lady.

An alleged lover of slain soldier Imoro Sheriff has shared their loved-up video Photo source: @queenmothergh

Soldier Imoro Sheriff killed at Ashaiman

Imoro, a 21-year-old soldier, was reportedly assaulted and killed by unknown assailants at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman.

According to the reports, the deceased was allegedly stabbed several times by the attackers on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The unfortunate incident led some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to storm Ashaiman and brutalise residents. The assault on residents has been trending online.

Slain soldier Imoro Sheriff and lady 'chop' love

It was while Ghanaians were talking about the murder and the reaction of the soldiers that the video of @nanayhaamingle53's video with the murdered young man emerged.

Apart from the loved-up moments, the video also showed screenshots of love messages exchanged between a couple which the lady purports to be between her and Imoro.

Other parts showed the late soldier playing with her and kissing her cheek.

Sharing the video, she said:

I have really lost someone I can never replace#restinperfectparadise #wickedworld #heartbroken #fypシforyoupageシfyp

The young lady deactivated her account but the video had already found its way to other social media platforms like Instagram. See it below.

Slain soldier Imoro Sheriff's mother speaks in a video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the young soldier's mother had broken down in tears as she spoke about her son's lifestyle.

She told TV3 Ghana that her son was modest and was often with her when he visited her at Ashaiman.

Netizens were moved to tears by the video of the distraught mother crying as she confirmed her son's horrific death.

