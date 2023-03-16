A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for claiming to be a Ghanaian prince and swindling investors of thousands of dollars

Robert Daryl Harrison defrauded at least 14 people out of more than $800,000, according to US state prosecutors

His stepdad, Robert Shelly Harrison, Jr., with him he committed some of the crimes has pleaded guilty to one felony charge

A US citizen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after claiming to be a prince in Ghana and using that fake status to steal huge sums of money from investors.

According to a CNN report, the man from the US state of Ohio goes by the name Daryl Robert Harrison. But his aliases include Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe.

The report disclosed that the con artist defrauded "at least 14 people out of more than $800,000 according to evidence shown at his trial."

Although his sentencing was on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, he was actually convicted in September last year.

Harrison, 44, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud as well as witness tampering.

Fake connections with Ghana

Details of the case as reported by CNN reveal that Harrison took money from investors who believed he was putting their money to good use in a mining and trucking company in Ghana.

Because he and his stepdad are ministers at a church called Power House of Prayer Ministries, many of his victims were members of that church.

US state prosecutors told the court that Harrison and his stepfather used the money their victims felt was being invested in Ghana to live lavishly by renting a plush house in Colorado and buying luxury cars.

After hearing evidence against Harrison, the judge Michael J. Newman handed Harrison the maximum sentence under the law - 20 years.

His stepdad, Robert Shelly Harrison, Jr., has already pleaded guilty to one felony charge in December 2022 and will be sentenced this March.

