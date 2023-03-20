A kindhearted 24-year-old Ghanaian doctor at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has started an initiative to stop blindness in Ghana

Dr Nana Nhyira Boahene says she decided to undertake the project as a way of giving back to the society that made her an Optometrist

She dubs the initiative, See Right Project, which is set to provide education, screening, medication and possibly surgeries for free

Nana Nhyira Boahene, a 24-year-old Ghanaian eye doctor at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, has started a project to help prevent blindness nationwide.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Dr Boahene revealed that she decided to start the initiative because of her love for humanity and the zeal to give back to the society that made her who she is.

In the words of the Optometrist:

"I actually prayed about this because I wanted a way to give back to society. Also, I've realized that there are many ways to make money, but you cannot restore someone's eyesight if they lose it."

Dr Boahene also explained that there are a lot of eye conditions that people have in Ghana, including glaucoma, which can lead to blindness if left untreated.

"There are certain conditions that, if seen early, could be treated or managed but, if detected at a late stage, could lead to permanent visual impairment. That means, the person can't see again".

She added that her initiative called the See Right Project, has decided to deal with the problem by educating, screening, and providing medications, glasses and even surgeries, if possible, to help stop blinding conditions in Ghana.

Watch the interview with Dr Boahene below:

