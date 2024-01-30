Dr Grace Boadu, the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024

Following the news of her death, a video has emerged showing Dr Boadu claiming to have herbs that could resurrect people who are thought to have died

The video has sparked mixed reactions among social media users

The sudden death of Dr Grace Boadu, a renowned herbal medicine practitioner, has thrown Ghanaians into a state of mourning.

Dr Boadu, owner of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024, leaving many in shock.

Dr Grace Boadu passed away on Monday Photo source: @gracegiftherbal

Source: Instagram

Touted as a gifted healer, many believed Dr Boadu could heal any type of disease that was sent to her clinic. She once deepened the notion about the efficacy of her healing gift by claiming that she could resurrect some 'dead' people.

Dr Grace Boadu claims she could bring the 'dead' back to life with herbs

In the wake of her tragic death, old videos have resurfaced showing Dr Boadu making astonishing claims about her abilities. In one unearthed interview with Emelia Brobbey, the late herbalist stated that she knew of a plant that could raise people from the dead.

"Some people in coma are mistaken to be dead and in that case, a lot of people have been buried," Boadu said in the clip.

She claimed that by rubbing the mystery plant on a "dead" person's body seven times, she could resurrect them if they were actually in a coma.

Watch the video below:

Video of Dr Grace Boadu sparks reactions

The video has sparked reactions online.

thereal_mums.eye1 said:

Who helps the helper?

amin_oppong said:

I don't understand why some are giving some comments oo. What did she say wrong here? Because I don't gerrit. May her soul rest in peace

jsemavor said:

In this life just die and see lol

YOLO and Things We Do For Love actor Vincent McCauley dies, cause of death revealed

In other sad news, Vincent McCauley, who played the role of Max in the popular YOLO and Things We Do For Love TV series, has passed away.

News of the actor's passing emerged on social media on January 18, 2024. Shortly after news of his death surfaced online, actor Adjetey Annan took to social media to share his heartfelt condolences.

Later, Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah disclosed on TV3 that Vincent McCauley died from complications from a brain tumour.

Source: YEN.com.gh