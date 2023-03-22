A brilliant Ghanaian lady, Akosoua Boadi-Agyeman, now works at Microsoft after getting rejected from numerous companies

According to her, she had applied to more than 200 companies but none of them was able to take a chance on her

However, Microsoft decided to give Akosua a chance and she has risen to the position of a Senior Experiential Marketing Manager in the space of 6 years

Akosua Boadi-Agyeman, an intelligent Ghanaian lady, has shared her breathtaking journey of gettting into Microsoft after more than 200 companies rejected her.

In a post on her Twitter handle, Akosua revealed that she was aware that her talent and abilities were great but nobody was willing to give her a chance.

After getting the numerous rejections and no-replys, Akosua decided to take her job hunt to LinkedIn where she made a rather compelling post that went viral and even got the attention of the CEO of the platform, Ryan Roslansky.

A recruiter from Microsoft got interested in Akosua, although the company was not hiring at the time, and kept her on file unit a vacancy opened.

The brilliant Ghanaian lady was employed and has now risen through the ranks to become a Senior Experiential Marketing Manager for Global Events at the renowned Tech company.

Her story got Ghanaians excited on social media, as some of them shared the thoughts below:

@ThoughtPillow said:

I'm impressed... The problem some of us have is we are not aware of our talent so we give in to stuff that stalls our progress.

@K_RaYmond27 commented:

I think #M365Copilot is going to make some of the work we do easier, but I also think it is going to create unemployment because of the things this AI thing can do. However, I am excited for you.

