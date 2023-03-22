Global site navigation

Ghanaian Lady Akosua Boadi-Agyeman Once Rejected By 200 Companies Appointed Snr Marketing Manager At Microsoft
Ghana

Ghanaian Lady Akosua Boadi-Agyeman Once Rejected By 200 Companies Appointed Snr Marketing Manager At Microsoft

by  Ebenezer Quist
  • A brilliant Ghanaian lady, Akosoua Boadi-Agyeman, now works at Microsoft after getting rejected from numerous companies
  • According to her, she had applied to more than 200 companies but none of them was able to take a chance on her
  • However, Microsoft decided to give Akosua a chance and she has risen to the position of a Senior Experiential Marketing Manager in the space of 6 years

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Akosua Boadi-Agyeman, an intelligent Ghanaian lady, has shared her breathtaking journey of gettting into Microsoft after more than 200 companies rejected her.

In a post on her Twitter handle, Akosua revealed that she was aware that her talent and abilities were great but nobody was willing to give her a chance.

After getting the numerous rejections and no-replys, Akosua decided to take her job hunt to LinkedIn where she made a rather compelling post that went viral and even got the attention of the CEO of the platform, Ryan Roslansky.

Read also

Girl who hawked biscuits gains admission to university, photos go viral on Twitter

Photo of Akosua Boadi-Agyeman who is now at Microsoft
The Ghanaian lady at Microsoft Photo credit: Akosua Boadi-Agyeman via LinkedIn
Source: UGC

A recruiter from Microsoft got interested in Akosua, although the company was not hiring at the time, and kept her on file unit a vacancy opened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The brilliant Ghanaian lady was employed and has now risen through the ranks to become a Senior Experiential Marketing Manager for Global Events at the renowned Tech company.

Her story got Ghanaians excited on social media, as some of them shared the thoughts below:

@ThoughtPillow said:

I'm impressed... The problem some of us have is we are not aware of our talent so we give in to stuff that stalls our progress.

@K_RaYmond27 commented:

I think #M365Copilot is going to make some of the work we do easier, but I also think it is going to create unemployment because of the things this AI thing can do. However, I am excited for you.

Read also

24-year-old Dr launches project to stop Ghanaians in all regions from getting blind at no cost to them

See the post below:

Ghanaian lady by the name Ivy Barley, now works at the world-renowned tech company, Microsoft

In another story, Ivy Barley, a young digital entrepreneur and "steminist" from Ghana, has inspired internet users with her tale of rising from the grass to grace after putting in a lot of effort.

The intelligent young woman wrote about her experience visiting Microsoft in 2019 and learning that she needed a host to show her around in a post on her LinkedIn profile.

She has, however, advanced to the position of host at the prominent and well-known technology business in just three years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel