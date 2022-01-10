A brilliant Ghanaian lady by the name Ivy Barley, now works at the world-renowned tech company, Microsoft

She inspired many Ghanaians by sharing how she went to the firm as a visitor in 2019 but has now become the 'host'

YEN.com.gh has selected some of the heartwarming reactions Ghanaians shared in the comment section of the post

Ivy Barley, a young Ghanaian digital entrepreneur and 'steminist', has motivated netizens with her grass to grace story after making it through hard work.

In a post on her LinkedIn handle, the brilliant young lady shared how she went to Microsoft in the year 2019 as a visitor and was told that she needed a host to be taken around.

However, just three years later, she has become a host at the prestigious and world-renowned technology company.

Photos of Ivy Barley's name tags as a visitor and host at Microsoft Photo credit: Ivy Barley via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

"January 2019: I came to the Microsoft headquarters as a visitor. January 2022: I am the host," she posted along with photos of the two name tags she used on both occasions.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Ivy joined tech giant Microsoft in 2020 as the programs manager, combining that with her role as the co-founder and CEO of Developers in Vogue, an organization helping and motivating women to pursue careers in the tech industry.

Social media reactions

Below were comments Ghanaians shared under the post.

Dominic Sepenu said:

Eeii and they typed your full name on the visitor tag but had only your first name on the host one...lol

James Ndiga mentioned:

Congratulations and wishing you all the best. Get in there, keep winning and shining

Kojo Arhin Quansah indicated:

Congrats. I think you're my first female role model. Keep soaring and making the world a better place. The family is proud, we all are.

Source: YEN.com.gh