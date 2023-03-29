Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has criticised US vice president Kamala Harris for a comment he believes disrespects Ghana's position on LGBTQ+ issues

Kamala Harris said at the Jubilee House that the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community, just like other members of majority communities, must be respected

But Bagbin feels that comment is a subtle attack by the US vice president on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill that is currently being considered by parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has criticised US vice president Kamala Harris for her pro-LGBTQ+ comments at the Jubilee House recently.

The visiting US vice president was asked by a journalist how she felt about Ghana's bill that seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities at the seat of Ghana's presidency on Monday, March 27, 2023.

In response, she called for the need for every society to respect the rights of every human and protect minorities from human rights violations.

"I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting the fighting for equality among all people, and that all people be treated equally. I will also say that this is an issue that we consider, and I consider to be a human rights issue, and that will not change," she said.

However, speaking at a meeting with religious leaders on Tuesday, March 28, Alban Bagbin Kamala Harris was trying to dictate to Ghana and discourage the passage of the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill".

"That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on...the Bill will be passed,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament also slammed Nana Akufo-Addo's inability to boldly reject pro-LGBTQ+ appeals by Harris.

He suggested Nana Akufo-Addo's comments when the LGBTQ+ issued popped up at the Jubilee House sounded as if he could control Parliament on this bill.

The president had said there was currently no law that criminalises LGBTQ+ activities and added that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill would get to him after it has been passed for his assent.

But Speaker interpreted that to mean that the president feels he can intervene.

"He cannot intervene," he stressed.

“Wait until we pass it, and we will direct you to execute it, that is where you come in. In terms of the law which is part of the policy, we will finalise it, then the executive has the authority to implement it. Let’s get this clear,” Bagbin told Akufo-Addo.

President declares LGBTQ+ activities are not illegal in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Nana Akufo-Addo was criticised for comments deemed to be inviting LGBTQ+ activities into Ghana.

The president told journalists at the Jubilee House on March 27, 2023, that LGBTQ+ activities are not illegal in Ghana.

Although the comment is accurate, many feel he should have made a statement in support of the widespread dislike for LGBTQ+ activities by the majority of Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh