Nana Akufo-Addo is receiving condemnation for comments deemed to be inviting LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana

The president told journalists at the Jubilee House on March 27, 2023, that LGBTQ+ activities are not illegal in Ghana

Although the comment is accurate, many feel he should have made a statement in support of the widespread dislike of LGBTQ+ activities by the majority of Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Akufo-Addo triggered controversy when he said there are currently no laws in Ghana that criminalise the activities of LGBTQ+ persons.

Although Akufo-Addo's declaration on March 27, 2023, during an interaction with US vice president Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House is accurate, many Ghanaians have made criticised him.

According to some Ghanaians, the comment to the pro-LGBTQ+ US vice president is a subtle invitation to LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo shakes Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House and light display on the Jubilee House. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @elton.nanegbe

Source: Facebook

Many Ghanaians, founding their reasons in the predominantly Traditional, Christian and Islamic regions, appear to have taken a stance against LGBTQ+ activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some Ghanaian MPs and religious groups are leading a strong campaign the groundbreaking "Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021" that will criminalise LGBTQ+.

The bill is groundbreaking it will make Ghana one of the few countries with an explicit law that explicitly metes out punishment to LGBTQ+ activities.

The controversial bill that is receiving pushback from some eminent Ghanaians and academics is currently before Parliament.

Answering a question on the bill at the Jubilee House during a joint press conference with Kamala Harris, president Nana Addo said although the bill is in Parliament, it is yet to be approved by legislators and later get presidential assent to become law.

"It hasn't been passed, so the statement that there is legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate...Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in." he said on March 27, 2023.

LGBTQ+ is not illegal in Ghana but a law against "unnatural carnal" knowledge and a strong anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment among Ghanaians have caused attacks - both physical and verbal - and discrimination against the "hidden" LGBTQ+ community in the country.

Reactions of Ghanaians after Akufo-Addo's comment

According to comments monitored by YEN.com.gh on Facebook and Twitter, it appears many Ghanaians expected Nana Akufo-Addo to make a bold statement in support of the majority of Ghanaians that seem to support the anti-LGBTQ+ bill when he responded to the journalist at the Jubilee House.

For instance on Facebook, Bright Dzila made the following comments:

"President Akuffo Addo and his NPP Government has finally confirmed the acceptance of gaysm and lesbianism {LGBTQ+} in Ghana, upon the arrival of the US vice President, Kamala Harris. We told you the NPP has secretly legalized LGBTQ in Ghana..."

Some commentators even attributed the colourful light display around the Jubilee House in honour of the visit by Kamala Harris is a subtle pro-LGBTQ+ move.

Koku Mawuli Nanegbe wrote this on Facebook:

"The Aesthetic as we are seeing of the seat of Govt, Jubilee House is not ordinary. The USA Vice Prez is here with the international media. Prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had that done to signal LGBTQ Advocates/Funders of his Govt's support for LGBTQ and also seeking attention for financial support/Aid. 'Bound To Happen'.

"But the silence of Ghana's credible clergy in the face of this is really deafening."

On Twitter, @BongoIdeas wrote:

"See Addo D fumbling before Kamala Harris & failing to give a definite yes or no answer on LGBTQ. We are finished ‍♂️."

@officiallordy also used the opportunity to praise the late president John Evans Atta Mills:

Sam George takes on US ambassador over LGBT

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Sam George has called out US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer for admonishing Parliament against passing the anti-LGBT law.

The Ningo Prampram MP said the US diplomat cannot be lecturing people on the need to uphold sexual rights when her country has not recognised polygamy, which is not criminalised in Ghana.

The outspoken MP said the US was trying hard to force Ghana to accept something that was against Ghana's tradition and culture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh