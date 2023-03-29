John Mahama believes the current NPP administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo has mastered the art of shifting blame for the country's challenges

He told party executives at Awutu Senya East and West in the Central Region on Tuesday, March 28 that until the president and his appointees accept blame, they won't be able to solve the problems facing the country

He said although the power crisis that rocked his erstwhile administration was not really his fault, he took responsibility and fixed it

Former president John Dramani Mahama has announced what he believes to be the exact problem plunging the current Akufo-Addo administration and Ghana into an abyss.

The most likely flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next presidential election said the president and his appointees don't take advice and don't take responsibility for failures.

"Nothing can be fixed if the leader cannot take responsibility," he jabbed president Akufo-Addo when he spoke to party executives in the Awutu Senya East and West Constituencies on Tuesday, March 29, 2023.

He stressed that Akufo-Addo and his hoard of appointees are masters of the blame game because they blame everybody and everything but themselves when something goes wrong.

“What is making it difficult for them to govern is that they are not people who listen to advice. They never accept their mistakes, so they are not able to learn from their mistakes,” Akufo-Addo said.

Citing an example, he said although he did not cause the power crisis that hit his administration because demand had exceeded generation, he took responsibility.

