Ghana's power distribution company Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon release a dumsor schedule (or load shedding timetable) to reflect the anticipated interruption of the supply of electricity across the country.

The interruption in electricity supply, according to the Ministry of Energy, would come about because the Ghana Gas Company will shut down its Atuabo Gas Processing Plant for maintenance for two weeks.

"The shutdown will affect gas supply to some power plants and will ultimately result in interruption of power supply to some consumers. In the circumstance, the ECG will shortly release a schedule to this effect," the statement from the energy ministry dated March 29, 2023 said.

The release said to mitigate the interruption in gas to processing plants and subsequently an interruption in power supply, the ministry said it will turn to Nigeria to get more gas.

The ministry says the Atuabo Gas maintenance is consistent with its 'dumsiesie' policy that ensures reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities.

"The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise is mitigated,” the statement stressed.

The ministry did not, however, specify when the ECG will release the dumsor timetable.

