The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has found illegal power disconnection at a police barracks at Osu in Accra

The ECG was compelled to disconnect power to the facility and explained that the power will be restored after bills covering at least 12 months and a reconnection fee has been paid

The ECG task force that detected the illegal connection at one of the barracks of the law enforcement agency was on rounds chasing consumers for unpaid power debts

Some blocks of the police barracks in Osu in Accra have been disconnected from the national power grid over an illegal connection.

Illegal connections are when power consumers attempt to cheat the system by connecting power from an electricity pole straight to their homes without a metre to bill their consumption.

L-R: The illegal connection as police detected by the ECG at the police barracks, and a photo of a police station in Accra. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

According to a Citi News report, three blocks at the barracks have been disconnected by a task force from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

"The task force discovered the illegality on Tuesday [March 28, 2023] on its usual rounds to recover monies owed by customers. The task force, aside from chasing people who owe ECG debts, uses the opportunity to check for illegal connections," the report explained.

ECG manager of external communications Laila Abubakari told journalists that the disconnected blocks at the barracks will remain without light until the Ghana Police Service, which owns the facility come to ECG offices.

Laila Abubakari explained that a bill will be generated for the service to cover at least 12 months.

Also, a reconnection fee would have to be paid in full before the barracks get power, she added.

