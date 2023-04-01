Umaru Sanda, a famous Ghanaian journalist, bought waakye of GH¢55 but got disappointed at the result

The food appeared scanty, while the meal itself did not look to have enough quality to cost that amount of money

Social media users have backed Sanda's sentiments, while others suggested to him other great waakye joints to try

Astute Citi FM/TV journalist Umaru Sanda heaped massive reactions on Twitter after sharing an experience that got the bird platform buzzing.

According to Sanda, he stepped out to a popular food joint in Adabraka called Sister's Waakye and spent a whopping GH¢55 to make a purchase.

However, upon settling to eat, he opened up the package only to see a scanty amount of the food that was much more expensive for its quality and quantity.

Umaru Sanda's waakye Photo credit: @UmaruSanda

Source: Twitter

The Cowboy Journalist's post on March 31 was trailed by many interesting comments, some of which can be seen below.

@JElorm_BA said:

Just know that the meat is always more expensive than the food. Once the Waakye takes from 10 cedis, just know that the fish tail, piece of meat and the leaf cost 45 cedis

@PrinceDavidOsei mentioned:

She probably mistook your Waakye purchase with someone’s.. Pls go for your change of 25ghc

@innocenttt_k indicated:

I don’t if you’ll see this Umaru, but if you want good waakye around that side… just force and go to circle gcb, just by the walls is this waakye seller whose food is top tier

@Gabbie_Yebbs stated:

Lmao did you pay for the leaves too? Cozzzz I can’t imagine someone pricing meat or fish at 25 cedis for waakye . 10 cedis is even too much for this fish or any meat

See the post below:

TV show host Bella Mundi laments passionately at the price of roasted plantain

In a separate report, Bella Mundi, a well-known media personality and host of television programs, was surprised when she chose to get some roasted plantain, often known as Kofi broke man.

After purchasing the snack, Berla recorded a video expressing her surprise that a slice of roasted plantain now costs GH 3. She claimed she had no idea it had grown to be that costly.

She thought it was strange that the food was initially intended for poor people but is now out of reach for most people. Zion Felix Entertainment News posted the video she created on Facebook.

