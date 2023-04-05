A video of a young lady lamenting over the waakye she bought from a vendor in Accra has stirred reactions online

The lady complained about the poor customer service of waakye vendors and how one of them treated her badly

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the utterances of the lady

A young Ghanaian lady has got people talking on social media after she lashed out angrily at waakye vendors in the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the woman who was spotted in a car lamented over the attitude of waakye sellers, particularly when it comes to their customer service.

She premised her comment on an experience she had where she bought waakye only to realize that she was not given shito, a popular Ghanaian chilly sauce.

“If you know you cant sell waakye, quit and go and sell beans or porridge, I just went to buy this waakye only to realize that the vendor did not give me shito”, she said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had garnered over 90 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the utterances of the lady

The outburst by the young lady has sparked a lot of reactions, with many suggesting that she should prepare her own meal to avoid situations like these.

YOUTH PRESIDENT stated:

Please cook some in the house

michael Bilson786michael replied:

I think the best is to prepare shinto at home for urself bcos these food vendors sometimes becomes arogant

Piza:

Don’t be angry.kindly prepare the shito and pour on it

