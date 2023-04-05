An adorable video of a middle-aged Ghanaian father dancing with his kids has melted hearts online

The video showed a nice moment where the kids and their dad displayed nice formation dance moves in a bedroom

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the man for creating a nice rapport with his kids

A Ghanaian dad has earned social media accolades after he created a beautiful family moment with his two daughters.

The short clip which is making rounds on TikTok captured the moment where the middle-aged man and the girls were standing on a bed displaying some nice formation dance moves.

Synonymous with formation dance, the father led her daughters as they displayed impressive moves in unison and vibed to Skyface Ft Asakaa's Obaa Hemaa banger.

The way in which the trio jammed to the song made it obvious that the caring dad has often been dancing with his kids.

The video which was captioned "they won't let me sleep" had gathered a lot of attention on social media at the time of writing the report.

Watch video below

Ghanaians praise the man for entertaining his kids

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the dad for making his kids happy and having time for them.

Others also urged him to keep being the best version of himself when dealing with his kids.

Vickydarling269 stated:

Eiii hmmm some kids are lucky in life ooo this is called daddy not Daa

ewurabena_xoxo replied:

Abeg my mom too is single so if incase you want to mingle

MISSFLORZY added:

Long life and good health be your portion .. you a great daddy

Queen Eli concluded:

Such a feeling daddy

