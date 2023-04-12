Brynn and Lovia, the couple who met on Date Rush and got married, spoke in an interesting interview on TV3 NewDay

The gentleman revealed, among other things, that he currently has no female friends because of his wife

It turns out, the lady who is uneducated, made sure she pushed back all the educated ladies around Brynn

Brynn, the husband of Lovia, the popular Season 6 Date Rush contestant who could not speak English properly, has explained some of the events that led to them getting married.

The two got married on April 1, 2023, which was one year after they started dating each other, according to an interview they granted on TV3 NewDay on April 12, 2023.

Brynn was asked whether there was anything about Lovia that pissed him off, and he revealed that his newly-wedded wife is the reason there is no female friend around him currently.

According to the young husband, the beautiful lady was so insecure about another lady snatching him that she decided to fight off every lady around him, particularly the educated ones.

Ghanaians react to the marriage of Brynn and Lovia

Check out some of the comments social media users shared in the comment section of the interview.

Hindu General mentioned:

This girl is a whole package, I'm laughing like jackal. Lovia God bless your home.

Senanu Nanevie Eric indicated:

I'm so happy bcos her husby can speak good English on her behalf. Love is sweet with the right person

Dian Gilbert stated:

Wow I like this man hmmm. How many men will do that.

Sylvia Zunuo added:

I had a very good laugh this morning, beautiful couple. Real people and emotions so sweet. It's today my singleness pain me paaaaaa.

Watch from 5:50 in the video below:

Why Lovia is unable speak English properly

As YEN.com.gh also reported, the curvy woman described how she was abandoned as a young girl who required parental help in an emotive narrative.

Lovia claims that she lost both of her parents at a time when she desperately needed financial assistance to continue her education.

Source: YEN.com.gh