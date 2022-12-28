The Western Regional Minister led thousands of people from all walks of life to commemorate this year’s Takoradi Masquerade carnival

Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah who couldn’t keep still at the sounds from the brass band displayed his amazing dance moves

The dance moves have earned the MP praise from netizens who have marvelled at how he was able to nail it

One of the highlights of the Christmas festive season for Ghanaians in and around the Western Region is the Takoradi Masquerade Carnival.

Each year, thousands of patrons from all walks of life throng the principal streets of the capital, Takoradi adorned in their fanciful masquerade attires to jam their stress away with brass band music.

A shot of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah dancing to brass band music and another picture of him and a reveller Image Credit: @Kmjonair171

Source: Facebook

Among this year’s celebrants was the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah who threw caution to the wind and participated in the carnival tradition.

The minister who also doubles as the member of parliament for Takoradi has always made it a duty to perform the annual ritual.

Adorned in his carnival attire which had the inscription ‘Hon Kobby’ written on it, the minister couldn’t keep still when the booming music from the brass band blared through the air.

Takoradi Masquerade Carnival: Cheers As Western Regional Minister Takes To Dance Floor

He displayed his amazing dance moves which earned him accolades from spectators around.

The cheers didn’t end there as several fans and followers took to the comment section of his Facebook page to shower praises on him when the video was uploaded.

Bertrand Nii Adjei Kraku commented:

THAT'S SOME AMAZING SKILLS RIGHT THERE ❤️

John Jerry Ampah:

I followed Holy during my childhood days, but Ankose was on top and later fell for them. X'mas in Tadi was super and now supreme super!

Gideon Yankey

Best feeling ever....Hard guy Hon. Minister Kobby

Humphrey Paintsil

We people from swedru know that we're the best when it's comes to ankose because tadi ankose used to buy from as after we finish our own

Regina Adobea

Like the skills

Source: YEN.com.gh