A video of a Ghanaian policeman lambasting the alleged killer of Madwoa has sparked reactions online

The police officer said the action of the suspected killer of Madwoa, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi does not represent the core values of the Ghana Police Service

Social media users who reacted to the video shared their diverse opinions on the matter

A Ghanaian policeman has taken to social media to vent his displeasure over the actions of his colleague, Inspector Twumasi Ahmed, who has been arrested and accused of killing a 26-year lady in Kumasi.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, the police officer who was in plain cloth and looked visibly angry said the actions of his colleague officer has brought the whole service into disrepute.

Policeman angry with Inspector Ahmed Twumasi for the death of Madwoa Photo credit:@don.hagan/TikTok

The man expressed fear that bachelors in the police service will be at a disadvantage especially as ladies will be scared to date them.

He concluded by stating that the action of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi is uncharacteristic of personnel of the Ghana police and hence is pleading with Ghanaian ladies not to turn away police officers who profess love to them.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the rant by the police officer regarding Madwoa's case

Social media users who thronged the comment section shared their reservations about dating police officers.

Efua Adoma replied:

As for me I have been afraid of police people long time because of de gun Dey use

agnesgotah637 added:

i was dating one in ashiaman , the way he behaves ehhh, i just told him we should quit cuzzz am scard

Mavis reacted:

For me I don't even want any man in uniform , the fo))r association of Ghana can chase women like something

Madwoa was set to travel to the USA

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the sister of Victoria Dapaa, also known as Madwoa, the young lady who was killed by her jealous lover at Adum in Kumasi has revealed that the 26-year-old was set to travel abroad.

Speaking in an interview with +Plus1 TV, the visibly distraught woman said everything was set for the Madwoa to travel to the United States in two weeks' time before her untimely death cut short those plans.

Madwoa's alleged killer speaks

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the man who shot his girlfriend to death in Adum, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, has opened up about the incident for the first time in court.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi appeared at the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, charged with murder.

