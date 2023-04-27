Inspector Ahmed Twumasi's alleged victim Madwoa's old videos are making waves on social media

In the slideshow of recordings, the late 26-year-old mother was seen enjoying her life to the fullest

Some Ghanaians have been sharing the lessons they have gathered from the life of the late Madwoa

Madwoa, the lady whose life was taken in cold blood allegedly by Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, her supposed boyfriend, has been seen in some old videos of her enjoying life.

In the collection of videos that @nanaakosua117 shared together on her Tiktok handle, Madwoa dressed in beautiful attires at different events.

Almost every scene that was captured, showed the late 26-year-old mother-of-one, dancing or making poses for the camera in a way that showed she was having a good time.

Madwoa having fun at different locations Photo credit: @nanaakosua117

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians saddened by old videos of Madwoa before her death

The video has not only saddened netizens who watched it but also got many of them sharing what they think of the entire incident that has taken social media by surprise.

user8102354365939 said:

Sad, but it's lesson to those ladies out there who always think of money money getting from a man whom u don't love him..

corridoraspire mentioned:

She was a avoiding de officer bcos she was traveling to US in 2 wks, officer was hurt of sudden Titanic crazy love break up, deceptive pistol R.I.P

Kayaato26 indicated:

Parents had to be blamed for our Girls having multiple partners because they give them too much financial burden not all though

reindolfappiah607 stated:

yes people chose the death and life..how can u be dating multiple guys and taken the money ..a lesson to everyone

Watch the video below:

Madwoa’s killer speaks about why he shot her

Meanwhile, the police inspector who fatally shot his lover in Adum, Kumasi, after shooting her many times, has opened up about his motivation.

Victoria Dapaah, commonly known as Madwoa, was shot, according to Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, because she owed him GH¢5,000. According to eyewitnesses and previous associates of the lovers, Madwoa was killed because she had chosen to end the relationship.

Family of Madwoa turn the court into funeral ground, cry uncontrollably after seeing the suspect

Also, for the first time since the event, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, AKA Tyacoon, the police officer suspected of killing the deceased 26-year-old Kumasi lady Madwoa in Adum, has appeared in court.

The relatives of Madwoa were seen crying hysterically as they saw the suspect in a heartbreaking footage shot by UTV on the court's grounds.

Source: YEN.com.gh