It was humbling moment for Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, when he appeared in court to answer questions about the shooting incident involving him and his now deceased girlfriend

The Inspector told the Asokore Mampong District Court that he shot the lady because she owed him GH¢5,000

Ahmed Twumasi shot Victoria Dapaah, aka Madwoa, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 five times

The police inspector who shot his girlfriend multiple times in Adum, Kumasi, leading to her death has spoken up about why he did it.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi said he shot Victoria Dapaah, also known as Madwoa, because she owed him GH¢5,000. Eyewitnesses and people close to the lovers earlier said Madwoa was killed because she had decided to end the relationship.

According to 3News, this confession was contained in the prosecution document.

The document was read in open court, the Asokore Mampong District Court, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, when Inspector Twumasi appeared in court.

Inspector Twumasi: "What happened is between me and God"

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has been asked to return to court on May 30 and would be held in police custody for the period.

In court on Tuesday, he also claimed that he did not intend to kill the 26-year-old lady and that what happened on April 20 is known to God.

Inspector Twumasi fished out from hideout

Police arrested Inspector Twumasi at Sekyere in the Ashanti Region after a special police operation to find him.

The law enforcement agency said in a statement on April 23 that Inspector Twumasi went into hiding after the incident, prompting a manhunt for him.

3 things we know about police officer who killed Madwoa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that more information about the identity of the police officer has been trickling as people struggle to wrap their heads around the situation.

Apart from the fact that he is among the dedicated police officer at the Manhyia Palace, his unit, full name, rank and even his nickname have all become public.

The police officer, nicknamed Tycoon, went into hiding after shooting his girlfriend five times, allegedly for deciding to break up with him.

