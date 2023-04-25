Tyacoon, the suspect who perpetrated a fatal act on Madwoa in Adum, Kumasi, finally appeared in court

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, as his real name goes, is reported to have been in a romantic relationship with Madwoa prior to committing the act

At the court, Madwoa's family could not hold control their emotions as they wept their hearts out

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, AKA Tyacoon, the police officer suspected of taking the life of the late 26-year-old Kumasi lady Madwoa in Adum, has appeared in court for the first time after the incident.

In a sad video recorded by UTV at the premises of the court, the family of Madwoa could not hold their tears at the sight of the suspect as they wailed uncontrollably.

They were all dressed in black, almost turning the scene into a funeral ground. Some of them were spotted consoling one another in the emotional footage.

Madwoa's family in court weeping uncontrollably Photo credit: UTV

Video of Madwoa's family crying in court heaps reactions

The heartbreaking footage gathered numerous responses after it was shared online. Check out some of the comments netizens have been sharing.

Glorïa Cwïtness said:

If you think they are doing it too much,wait until it happens in your house, we talk too much in the country.

Samuel Buabeng indicated:

It's sad, but the silly actions displayed outside must cease. Allow the law to proceed. Don't distract the proceedings to prolong judgment.

Amuzu Godwin mentioned:

Tears will flow and stop but the lesson for the living is the most important of all, "farewell the Perishing".

Akosua Twumwaa Frimpong stated:

That moment when you realize that your crying will appear in news for everyone to see,you cry all your tears out. My condolence to the bereaved

Watch the video below:

