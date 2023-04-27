Twins Diaries have helped a mother and her sick child in a manner that has both amazed and inspired social media users

Patrick and Frederick, as their names go, took the young family to the hospital and paid all their charges

After that, they renovated their room and bought them lots of goodies which transformed their circumstances

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Patrick and Fredrick Mensah, popularly known as Twins Diaries, have altered the life of a young needy mother who was ill with her baby.

Sharing the chronicles of their journey throughout the entire period, the philanthropic twins shared how they met the lady when she was in dire need of assistance.

At the time, also, the lady was not living in a house that looked decent enough. However, Patrick and his brother Frederick stepped in to take them to the hospital and later renovated their house as well.

Mother and baby looking healthy and happy after being helped Photo credit: @twinsdiaries

Source: Twitter

Old photos of the mother and her child, compared to the new ones taken after the intervention, show a vast difference in the lives of the young family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians react to how Twins Diaries helped a sick mom and her ill child

Social media users have been excited at the sight of the stunning photos. Below are some of the comments they shared.

@_tonykings said:

Those saying they should have created a mini business for her instead. I believe these guys did their best so we can equally help set up the business for her

@DellaDek stated:

This is why we are here in this world. Lost for words as i pray for these generous gentlemen and to all who supported this campaign. May God continue to provide for mother and child

fortunategundani mentioned:

Im so touched by this amazing thing you did,, because of this,, your kids will never be stranded

@KingAbube added:

Let me remind you both @Twinsdiaries1. "You are not doing any of these for some blessing afterwards, you did them because You are already blessed by God"...and I am praying that you keep up this good work that God has called you to do. Love you guys

Watch the video below:

Twins Diaries seeks help for struggling mom of triplets

Meanwhile, Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah, have also made a financial aid request on behalf of a triplet mum who is struggling to provide for her children.

The two went to see Beatrice Kwaa in a community in Ghana's Eastern Region, where they photographed her pitiful condition.

Kind-hearted twins who worked after high school give scholarships to people

Also, Malachi and Rasul Wright, twin brothers, are encouraging individuals and assisting them in achieving their educational goals by teaching and dispersing resources.

The identical twins began their undergraduate studies at Towson University with full scholarships.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh