An evangelist has admonished churches in Ghana to concentrate efforts on helping the youth to get jobs

In a video on YouTube, Evangelist Suro Nyame said the majority of the youth in Ghana are jobless

Social media users who reacted to the video have commended him for speaking for the youth

A Ghanaian Evangelist, Suro Nyame, has appealed to churches to play an active role in supporting the youth to get jobs.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, the young preacher who has gained prominence for being outspoken and straightforward remarked that the level of unemployment in the country necessitates that the church must start supporting the youth in that regard.

He buttressed his point by saying that the reported incidents of social vices recorded is as a result of the level of unemployment and not because the churches have not spread the gospel enough.

"Today I can say that 90 per cent of the youth needs jobs and not the word of God. If anyone will engage in a social vice then it is because there are no jobs for that person to do and not because he has not heard the word of God," he told Zionfelix.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the brave statement of Evangelist Suro Nyame

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared diverse opinions on the comments of Evangelist Suro, with many commending him for speaking on this issue.

Abubakar Mickydaru replied:

I pray that God(Allah) should never let ur enemies wine u. Wonderful, I really love this guy, he is brilliant

Lordway added:

Our parents spend a lotta money at their churches while their sons and daughters hadn't made it yet,,One of my friends' father offer 50,000 cedis and above to churches but my friend ain't got a job and wildin' errday in skreets,,it's about time they learn sense or we teach them lessons

Official NANA P TV reacted:

This guy is so intelligent, wisdom they talk

