The widow of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has said her husband was not poisoned

Apostle Lillian Kumah said her husband battled a severe blood-related disease and was receiving treatment in Germany

Unverified reports were claiming John Kumah died because he was poisoned via food he was given

The widow of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, Apostle Lillian Kumah, has disputed claims that her husband died from some form of poisoning.

Responding to unverified speculation about John Kumah’s death, Lilian said her husband had been diagnosed with a blood-related disease in August 2023.

Kumah added that there was no detection of poisoning throughout medical check-ups in Germany and Ghana.

She told Asaase News she wanted an end to the speculation of her husband’s death.

Lilian Kumah also called on the police to take action against persons like Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, who claimed her husband was poisoned.

She also described him as wicked and said he needed to be compelled to prove his false claims.

John Kumah died on March 7 at about 12:40pm at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021 and became deputy minister.

Message from Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo mourned the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, calling him a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.

In a message on social media, the president said Kumah was committed to improving Ghana and his people of Ejisu.

"He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament."

