Kind-hearted twin brothers Malachi and Rasul Wright are offering scholarships to people through their organisation

The pair started Wright Brothers Endowment Scholarship for anyone working or attending school with a passion for serving their community

The Wright brothers had to put their education on hold to work after high school before receiving scholarships to start college

Twin brothers Malachi and Rasul Wright are lifting people and helping them achieve their education dreams through teaching and giving away supplies.

The identical twins are attending Towson University, where they started on full scholarships.

With their education taken care of, the pair started Wright Brothers Endowment Scholarship for people who serve their community and want to better their futures.

How their struggles shaped the idea to offer scholarships

The Wright brothers faced financial struggles but braved the odds, hence can connect with those in financial need.

The pair had to put their college education on hold to work at BJ's Wholesale Club after high school before they received a scholarship to Prince George's Community College.

The end of the tunnel for the twins became brighter shortly after Towson granted them both full scholarships.

They admit they received help, hence, are giving back to society. ''For us to get here, we received some help,'' said Malachi, according to Wbaltv11.

Where do they get funds?

Malachi and Rasul receive support directly from private donors and they also give cash from their pockets. The twins are set to graduate in December, and this will be the first time in their lives they'll have separate graduation ceremonies.

While Rasul Wright is a history major with a focus on secondary education, and on the pre-law track, Malachi Wright is a biology major with a focus on secondary education on the pre-dental track.

