Ghanaian twins Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah have called for help to assist a struggling mom of triplets

The pair took to social media to appeal to their followers and the public to donate a mattress, standing fan, baby diapers, baby clothes, and baby food or money for the woman

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, one of the twins named Patrick Mensah disclosed that the father of the babies is nowhere to be found

Identical Ghanaian twins Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah have appealed for financial assistance for a deprived mom of triplets struggling to cater for her babies.

The pair visited Beatrice Kwaa at a village in the Eastern Region of Ghana, where they captured her sorry state.

Twin brothers recall meeting mom of triplets

''We visited a mother, Beatrice Kwaa, in Asofa, a village in the Eastern Region of Ghana today. According to the mother of these triplets, things are not well with her, so she needs some aid,'' they said in a Facebook post.

Photos emerge as Ghanaian twin brothers seek help for deprived mom of triplets.

Patrick shares details about the father of the babies

In a WhatsApp conversation, Patrick revealed that due to hardship, the father of the babies left and is nowhere to be found.

''The woman said he is nowhere to be found and has not returned after his departure,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

The twin brothers urged the public to come to the deprived mom's aid, saying madam Beatrice needs a mattress, standing fan, baby diapers, baby clothes, and baby food or money.

Please donate to help the babies through +233241053487 (Patrick Mensah).

