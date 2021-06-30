Daily Graphic, Ghana's biggest newspaper, has left many citizens disappointed with its edition on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The edition failed to capture the recent shooting of protesters by security personnel at Ejura on the front page.

Two people were shot dead at Ejura in the Ashanti region when military and police personnel clashed with some youth of the town.

The youth were protesting over the death of Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed a.k.a. Kaaka. Four others were also injured as the protestors clashed with the police and military

Kaaka Macho, aged 40, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Kaaka is believed to have been killed in connection with his activities both online and offline in line with the popular #FixTheCountry movement.

He was reportedly attacked by a mob on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at about 1:30 am and was heard screaming for help but by the time anyone came to the scene, he was already lying unconscious.

Citinewsroom reported that he was immediately rushed to the Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but he later gave up the ghost on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Even though the news dominated the airwaves, it did not make the frontpage in Wednesday's Daily Graphic.

Instead, the paper had stories of Akufo-Addo opening a Toyota assembly plant, the LGBTQI bill, and the Auditor General on the front page. The Ejura protest shooting only made it to page 20.

The decision not to treat the Ejura incident as one of the main stories for the day has disappointed many Ghanaians who have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

