A 21-year-old student of the University of Cape Coast, Selasi Ama Domi-Kuwornu, has won Miss Geek Africa 2023

The brilliant Ghanaian lady designed an application called Kasa-Cash which helps physically challenged people perform transactions

Selasi was awarded $5,000, which is GH¢59k, among other life-changing prizes, after she beat 7 countries to lift the grand prize

Selasi Ama Domi-Kuwornu, the delegate for Ghana in the Miss Geek Africa contest, took home the top honours among the seven nations that took part in the competition during the Transform Africa Summit in Zimbabwe.

Selasi presented the "Kasa-Cash" project, an offline system that enables underserved and unserved communities, physically challenged people, and illiterates to easily perform financial services without the aid of a third party.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian lady was rewarded with a laptop, smartphone and a cash prize of US$5,000 at the event held at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, April 26-28, 2023.

Details about Miss Geek Africa

Miss Geek Africa started in Rwanda in 2014 and has since spread to 22 other African nations.

The goal of the tournament is to encourage more girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and maths so they may make a meaningful contribution to leveraging technology to address the difficulties facing the continent.

Girls and women between 13 and 25 submit apps that use technological advancements to alleviate problems. The winner gets financial assistance to help her bring her concept to life. The event's coordinators are girls from ICT Rwanda.

According to Pulse.com.gh, GITEX Africa would pay for Selasi's participation in another summit, which will take place in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

