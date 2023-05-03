A group of trainee nurses have sent social media into a frenzy after they flaunted their beauty in a video

The TikTok video which has since gone viral had the young ladies posing for the cameras in their school uniform

Social media users who reacted to the video have gushed over the beauty of the ladies

A video of a beautiful Ghanaian trainee nurse showing off her pretty friends on social media has stirred reactions online.

The sassy video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, began with one of the trainee nurses asking her followers to select which of her friends they would like to go out on a date with.

After posing the question, she then proceeded to capture her pretty young friends, who were in their uniforms and appeared to have gathered at one place for a function.

The ladies did not disappoint as each of them reacted positively judging from their body language and attitude.

Although some of them acted shy by simply waving to the camera, others also flaunted their body curves to prove that they were indeed beautiful.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable moment had gathered over 2000 likes and 700 comments.

Ghanaians delight as they react to the video of the fine trainee nurses.

Netizens in reaction to the 37-second video gushed over the beauty of the young ladies, with others also picking the ones they loved to go out on a date with.

ataaakwei replied:

. . .eeii they're cute papa. . . but give me diana

Godfred amankwah573 reacted:

Edna She’s cute here

Bhraa Iyke added:

Grace you be too much

