A beautiful young lady visited a park to take a picture with an ape but got uncomfortable with how things turned out

The orangutan was determined to plant a kiss on the lady's lips and this made her resist its advances

However, the ape appeared much stronger and still managed to give the beautiful lady a peck on the cheek

The video of a beautiful young lady has gotten social media users reacting as it captures the moment an ape, specifically an orangutan, attempted to plant a kiss on the lady's lips.

In the video that appears to have been taken at the Bangkok Safari World in Thailand, the lady resisted the advances from the ape but had no option but to compromise with a peck.

The orangutan looked much stronger than the lady, for which reason her attempts to prevent any form of contact with the mouth of the ape failed woefully.

Reactions trailed the video of the Safari orangutan attempting to kiss the lady

In the comment section of the video, several interesting thoughts were shared by many social media users. Some of them have been compiled below.

Timro Mero Maya ✅ commented:

Eii...I cannot believe this. Imagine an animal getting so comfortable with a human and vice versa. She was concerned about the kiss but clearly not her general safety.

Nabin pandey indicated:

Several yrs later, someone will be telling their child...and that's how I met your mother

K-makura mentioned:

See how these animals freedoms are compromised for the sake of human entertainment

Brod stated:

This is horrendous! This animal is almost extinct. Much like elephants. These guys are stolen from their families/packs and beaten into submission.

Watch the video below:

Beautiful lady seen in a cosy moment with ape as they pose for pictures together

In a similar video on TikTok, a stunning young woman going by the handle @brandynicoleofficial posted a touching video that was captured during a tour.

In the social media video that caused much controversy, @brandynicoleofficial posed for cuddly pictures with an animal, specifically an orangutan.

As the photographer took the various pictures, the monkey lavished kisses on the attractive young woman's cheeks and hands, and even gave her a hard hug from behind.

Ghanaian Twitter users lost their cool when the video appeared there.

