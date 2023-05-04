Visa applicants at the US embassy in Accra will be required to pay 30% more in fees

The new visa fee regime takes effect from May 30, 2023, and categories B1/B2s, H, L, O, P, Q, and R will be affected

visa applicants who pay their fees before May 30 and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day of payment will not be affected

The US embassy in Accra and elsewhere across the globe will soon being to increase American visa fees for non-immigrants by 30% starting from May 30, 2023.

In a statement attributed to the US Department of State, it is explained that the application fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s), and other non-petition-based NIVs, such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 to $185.

The application fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will be increased to $205 from $190.

Visa fee changes to take effect worldwide

The new visa fee regime will take effect equally at all U.S. embassies and consulates across the world.

Meanwhile, it has been explained that visa applicants who pay their fees before May 30, 2023, and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day of payment will not be affected.

