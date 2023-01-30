Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appealed for members of the public who have applied for passports to come for them

The ministry said in a press statement issued on January 30, 2023, that there are over 30,000 completed but uncollected passports at the various Passport Application Centres

The foreign affairs ministry said it is important for the books to be collected because they would be required during a renewal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has admonished passport applicants to contact the Passport Application Centres to collect their printed passports.

According to the ministry, there are over 30,000 printed passports at application centres in Accra and Kumasi.

"The ministry is concerned that even though applicants have been contacted through text messages, that their passports have been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected," a press statement issued on Monday, January 31, 2023 explained.

The ministry explained that applicants will need to present their latest passports (the uncollected ones) for future renewals.

The ministry has diminished members to the public to call their call centres for further clarification and direction.

