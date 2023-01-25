A Nigerian man is jail in Ghana for attempting to acquire a Ghanaian passport with fake documents on two occasions

Peter Michael Ifeanyi said he was a Ghanaian named Peter Yaw Asare, but passport office officials suspected that he was not Ghanaian

After interrogating his documents further, immigration officials found that he had been arrested in the past for the same offence and was jailed 450 days by a circuit court

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A court in Ghana has jailed a young Nigerian man for trying to acquire a Ghana passport with fake documents on two occasions.

Peter Michael Ifeanyi told the passport office in Accra that he was a Ghanaian by name Peter Yaw Asare.

However, officials soon suspected that he was not a Ghanaian and begun interrogating his documents.

A stock photos of a man in jail and Ghana passport. Source: UGC, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to a report by state-owned Ghana News Agency (GNA) on January 25, 2023, the 26-year-old man was arrested at the passport office on January 4, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Police say while going through the documentation process at the office, passport officials found that his documents did not add up and so was sent to the immigration department for further checks.

It was there that they discovered that he had even tried to acquire a Ghana passport in November 2022 and was arrested.

In that incident, Ifeanyi was charged for using false documents to secure a Ghana passport and granted bail by the court.

He was to reappear at the Kaneshie District court on December 8, 2022 but failed to do so.

Determined to secure the Ghana passport at all cost, he tried again and has been arrested for a second time.

When he appeared before the Madina circuit court after the second botched attempt, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 450 days in prison.

Nigerian jailed over Ghana card acquisition

Meanwhile, in a separate story YEN.com.gh reported that another Nigerian national was last year sentenced by a court in Kumasi for trying to acquire a Ghana Card meant for Ghanaian citizens.

Usman Emmanuel was fined GH¢3,000 by a Magistrate's Court for presenting a Ghanaian birth certificate for the Ghana Card.

The National Identification Authority has cautioned foreign nationals against trying to get the Ghana Card meant for Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh