After a fierce battle between the honourable member of parliament and his competitor Michael Kwetey, he garnered 1036 votes out of 1700 total votes

Sam George, who had earlier stated that he trusted his delegates to re-elect him, has got his fans rejoicing after his win

Ghanaian politician and member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Honourable Sam George, has won his title as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP candidate for the coming elections.

Sam George competed against Michael Kwetey Tetteh, who seemed to have given him a tough battle but emerged victorious with over fifty per cent (50%) of delegates voting for him.

Sam George got 1036 votes out of 1700 delegates who voted for the Ningo Prampram NDC's member of parliament primaries elections.

The member of Parliament had earlier stated that he was confident about winning the elections and believed that the delegates would not disappoint him but rather give him another chance to lead them.

Watch the video of the fierce battle between Sam George and Michael Kwetey's supporters below

