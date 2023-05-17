Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti king, has asked the British Museum to return gold items taken from Manhyia during the third Anglo-Ashanti war that occurred from 1873 to 1874.

In that historic war, Garnet Wolseley, a British military general, led over 2,500 troops comprising Indians and other Africans to defeat the Ashanti kingdom.

Many sacred and precious gold items belonging to the Ashanti people were pillaged from the Manhyia Palace by the triumphant British army.

Part of the Treasure of Kofi-Karikari, King of Ashanti (L) and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Otumfuo meets with the director of the British Museum

According to the BBC, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II met the director of the British Museum Dr Hartwig Fischer after attending the Coronation of King Charles to discuss how the precious gold items may be returned.

The museum's director said his outfit is "exploring the possibility of lending items."

Last year a London museum agreed to return a collection of Benin Bronzes looted in the late 19th century from what is now Nigeria.

Many cultural institutions across Britain are under pressure to repatriate artefacts acquired during the colonial era.

