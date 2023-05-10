Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has praised former president John Agyekum Kufuor for being a good president

Speaking at a dinner held in honour of his birthday, Otumfuo told guests that ex-president Kufuor was in a wheelchair today because he chose to work at the Presidency instead of taking a rest after an accident

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said one of the things that made Kufuor an exceptional leader was that listened to advice

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II eulogised former president John Agyekum Kufuor at a dinner held in Rashford in the United Kingdom.

Among other things, the revered king of the Ashanti people singled out former president Kufuor's unwavering work ethic and willingness to take advice from people close to him.

"He was a listening president. He listened to advice...this is a man who didn't have money and even his party executives gave up on him becoming a president and yet destiny had it that he was going to be president," Otumfuo is heard saying in a video.

The dinner in Rashford was held in honour of the Ashanti king to mark his 73rd birthday on May 6, 2023.

Kufour put Ghana above himself

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also gave a little-known fact about why the former president is aided by a wheelchair for his mobility.

Otumufo disclosed that the former president was involved in an accident one day and instead of taking the day off to heal from minor injuries, he stayed at his presidential office and worked till late.

“He cannot walk and I said to him that it was his own fault. He had an accident on his way to the Castle [then the seat of the president]; he was safe and went to the 37 Military Hospital and returned to the Presidency to work," Otumfuo said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

