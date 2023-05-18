Nana Akufo-Addo on May 15, 2023, started a three-day state visit to the West African state, of Guinea-Bissau

The president of Ghana and his Bissau-Guinean counterpart Umaro Sissoco Embalo signed a trade and investment agreement aimed at intensifying cooperation between the states

Nana Akufo-Addo was also conferred with the highest award of Guinea-Bissau, the Amilcar Cabral Medal

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been conferred with Guinea-Bissau's highest honour during his three-day visit to the West African country to deepen trade and investment ties.

Akufo-Addo was conferred with the Amilcar Cabral Medal, named after the great African freedom fighter on May 15, 2023, the first day of his three-day visit.

"It is an award I will cherish for the rest of my life," Akufo-Addo said in a Facebook post.

Nana Akufo-Addo stands beside the president of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo (L) and Ghanaians in Guinea-Bissau Ghana flag to welcome Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Ghana-Guinea-Bissau sign trade and investment agreement

During his three-day visit, Nana Akufo-Addo and the president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo explored areas of possible cooperation between Ghana and Guinea-Bissau for the mutual benefit of citizens of the two states.

The two heads of state discussed cooperation in the areas of education, trade and industry, agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, environment, science and technology, petroleum and hydrocarbon activities, and tourism.

"As a result, we have signed an agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Co-operation between our two countries, which will serve as the legal framework for addressing the trade and investment ambitions of our two countries," Akufo-Addo announced.

