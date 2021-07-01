• The Ghana Police Service has discouraged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from embarking on a planned demonstration

• The party has scheduled to go on the demonstration dubbed March for Justice to register their displeasure on some happenings in the country

• The police have said they cannot provide security for the demonstration, indicating that it cannot be held

• The letter addressed to the NDC to this effect has been leaked online

The Ghana Police has warned the NDC that they cannot provide it with security as requested for their planned demonstration dubbed March for Justice.

The party had announced that on July 6, it will protest the killing of one Kaaka, a young in Ejura, who was allegedly killed for protesting in the popular #fixthecountry campaign.

However, the police have cautioned that this would not happen under their watch.

In the letter addressed to the NDC and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the police warned that such a gathering could be a spreader of COVID-19.

It stated further that the restrictions on the COVID-19 have not been lifted, therefore, discouraging the party from embarking on the demonstration.

The police also referred the NDC to “Section 4 of the Public Order Act b 1994 (ACT 49), particularly concerning Public Health.”

March for Justice Demo

The Youth wing of the NDC announced the demonstration against the government.

In a letter addressed to James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and seen by YEN.com.gh, the party informed the Ghana Police Service of its intention.

The letter states that the demonstration will culminate in presenting a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament and the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh.

The intent to demonstrate comes days after the death of activist Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed, and two others who were killed by security personnel in Ejura this week.

Kaaka killed over #fixthecountry campaign

Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly know as Kaaka, was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The 40-year-old father of six's death is connected with his work as an activist as part of the popular #fixthecountry campaign.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows.

Still, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy, leading to his sad demise.

