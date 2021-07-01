Ghanaian neurosurgeon, Isabella Opoku, has been gazetted by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS)

She makes history as the first person and woman to be gazetted by the WFNS before completing the specialisation programme

The WFNS is the highest neurosurgical organisation in the world

Ghanaian resident neurosurgeon, Isabella Opoku, has been gazetted by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS), reports yfmghana.com.

Opoku's accomplishments earned her the attention of the highest neurosurgical organisation in the world even before completing her specialisation programme.

She makes history as the first person and woman to be gazetted by the WFNS ahead of completing the specialisation programme.

Opoku attained the feat along with other experienced neurosurgeons, including a world-renowned neurosurgeon and Director of the Moscow Burdenko Institute of Neurosurgery, Dr Alexander Konovalov.

With his experience as a neurosurgeon spanning over 60 years, Dr Konovalov has been vice-president of the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies twice and was elected the vice-president of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies on two occasions.

The WFNS comprises five continental associations of neurosurgeons namely; American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), Asian Australasian Society of Neurological Surgeons​ (AASNS), Continental Association of African Neurosurgical Societies (CAANS), European Association of Neurosurgical Societies (EANS), and Latin American Federation of Neurosurgical Societies/Federación Latinoamericana de Neurocirugia (FLANC).

Giant achievements

The Saint Roses Senior High School (SHS) alumna obtained her Medical Degree (MD) from the Federal University of Bahia in Brazil.

Currently, she is at the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) accredited training Hospital in Beijing - China International Neuroscience Institute.

Opoku is set to complete her specialisation programme and doctoral (PhD) studies in neurosurgery at the end of 2022.

