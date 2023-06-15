Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, who a Member of Parliament has accused of allegedly using two different identities illegally has popped up in a new video.

In the video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Cathedral project, Rev Kusi-Boateng, aka Kwabena Adu-Gyamfi, can be seen making a passionate appeal for donations to complete the controversial edifice.

The construction of the huge edifice has been dogged by allegations of corruption and underhand financial dealings.

“We are not building another church but we are making a statement; we are not just making a statement, we are infiltrating the tourism industry; we are not just infiltrating the tourism industry, we are bringing Israel to Ghana,” he said among other things.

Rev Kusi-Boateng has been out of public eye since Ablakwa's exposé

In January 2023, a major scandal hit the National Cathedral project as its secretary, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng (as indicated on the project's website) was accused of using multiple identities.

MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that Rev Kusi-Boateng is the same person on the board of JNS Talent Centre Ltd identified as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Before this revelation, Ablakwa had raised an alarm about a questionable GH¢2.6 million paid to JNS Talent Centre by the National Cathedral Board.

Amid Ablakwa's publication of documents to back his claim that the appointee of President Nana Akufo-Adoo to the Cathedral Board was a fraud, Rev Kusi-Boateng went into hiding and was working through his attorneys to fight the MP.

Kusi-Boateng's lawyers file an injunction against further publications by Ablakwa

Also, lawyers for Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng later stormed the high court to file a motion seeking to end Ablakwa's exposés against him.

The secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project wants the MP to stop releasing further public information about him.

In the writ filed at the Human Rights division of the high court on Friday, February 3, 2023, Ablakwa is the first respondent and the Attorney-General is the second respondent.

That matter is yet to be determined although a contempt of court charge slapped on Ablakwa by Kusi-Boateng's lawyers has been dismissed.

