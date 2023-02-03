Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has headed to the high court to file a motion seeking to end Ablakwa's exposés against him

The secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project wants the MP to stop releasing further public information about him

The writ filed at the Human Rights division of the high court on Friday, February 3, 2023, Ablakwa is the first respondent and the Attorney-General is the second respondent

Secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project Victor Kusi-Boateng has filed an injunction at a high court to stop further publications against him by NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to a report by Joy News, Kusi-Boateng filed the writ at the human rights division of the high court to restrain Ablakwa from further publications on his alleged double identity.

He wants the court to grant "an order of interim injunction to restrain [Ablakwa] from making further public disclosures of the private information, documents, correspondence, communication and property belonging to the Applicant [Kusi-Boateng]"

The writ that cites Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, as the second respondent also wants the court to grant such further orders that it deems fit.

The writ was filed at the high court on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Okudzeto Ablakwa caused a major stir when he disclosed that while scrutinising documents submitted to Parliament on the National Cathedral expenditure, he discovered that the person cited as "Kwabena Adu Gyamfi" with different national IDs is the same person as Victor Kusi-Boateng, also with different sets of national IDs.

The MP has since been publishing more documents to prove that the two identities belong to the same person.

Ablakwa has also petitioned the CHRAJ to look into a possible conflict of interest infraction by Kusi-Boateng.

The laws of Ghana do not allow an individual to hold himself out under totally different identities.

“Victor Kusi-Boateng” is not In the national database of registered citizens

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the National Identification Authority (NIA) has said in a press statement that it has no record of the name Victor Kusi-Boateng in the national database of registered citizens.

NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had accused the NIA and its officials of destroying the credibility of the important state agency for issuing a Ghana Card under the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi for a man known popularly as Victor Kusi-Boateng.

But the NIA said in the press statement on February 2, 2023, that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi submitted all the appropriate documents necessary for the issuance of the Ghana Card.

