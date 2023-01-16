Another scandal has hit the National Cathedral project as its secretary, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, is accused of using multiple identities

Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that Rev Kusi-Boateng is the same person on the board of JNS Talent Centre Ltd identified as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Not long ago Ablakwa raised an alarm about a questionable GH¢2.6 million paid to JNS Talent Centre by the National Cathedral Board

The National Cathedral has been hit with another scandal as secretary to the board of the project, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, is accused operating under multiple identities.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who remains one of the fiercest critics of the cathedral project and other activities of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, has said the man officially recognised as the secretary to the national cathedral board also goes by the identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Ablakwa’s explosive allegation follows his earlier claim that the board of the cathedral project doled out GH¢2.6 million to a company called JNS Talent Centre Limited under questionable circumstances.

Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng (M) allegedly goes by another identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa.

Source: UGC

He said the company received the money from Cathedral secretariat for no work done, suggesting underhand dealings between key members of the Cathedral board and managers of the JNS Talent Centre.

First Ablakwa found that one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was on the board of JNS Talent Centre Limited along with Johannes Eshun and Sheila Eshun.

But now the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for North Tongu has alleged in a detailed Facebook post on Monday, January 16, 2023, that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, who is on the board of the company that received the money from the cathedral board, is the same man identified as Rev Kusi-Boateng, the secretary to the national cathedral board.

“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi,” he alleged in the Facebook post.

He published the two identities of the the same man as they appear on his passport and driver's licence.

He has described his findings as the “Tsa Bomba of all scandals”, in reference to the most powerful nuclear weapon ever created and tested.

He has called for the immediate resignation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng (or Kwabena Adu Gyamfi) from the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

He also disclosed his intention to petition the Commission for Human Rights And Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to thoroughly investigate the respected man of God affiliated to the mega church, Power Church Worldwide.

Neither Rev Kusi-Boateng nor the National Cathedral Secretariat has responded to the allegations the opposition legislator.

Source: YEN.com.gh