Absa Bank is in the news after one of its staff was caught scheming with other people to steal large sums of money from customers' accounts

Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie of the Osu branch of the bank for instance made a payment of $174.30 or GH¢2,287.69 on the Visa Car account of a customer

Emmanuel and five of his accomplices have been arraigned in court on various crimes, including stealing and conspiracy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A staff of Absa Bank is in court for allegedly stealing a whopping GH¢1,209,304.69 from the accounts of at least seven customers within a period of two months.

Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, 25 years, allegedly committed the crime at the Osu branch of the bank with the help of six accomplices.

A creative image of a man stealing cash (L) and a huge Absa Bank building. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@AbsaGhana

Source: UGC

According to a report by The Chronicle, Afriyie stole the funds from the accounts of the late Ernest Ako, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from 1974 to 1978 and a retired High Court judge, Justice Anthony Kofi Adada.

Other victims of the bank fraud, according to the court documents, have been identified as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

William Joe Frimpong, Reverend Theodore Baba Hackman, Esther Marian Hackman, EkuaEwuduwaDadzie and Rev. Cynthia Patricia Asamoah

How Emmanuel Afriyie stole the money from the accounts

When the matter came before the court presided over by Ellen Ofei-Ayeh on Friday, June 2, 2023, state prosecutors explained that per Emmanuel Afriyie's job description of assisting customers in loan processing, T-bill processing, debit card processing, dormant account activation and customer account maintenance among others, he had access to the bank details of the victims.

With the help of his accomplices, he would sometimes initiate payments for his online courses with the funds in the accounts of the customers.

For instance, police prosecutors said in February 2023, Emmanuel Afriyie made a payment of $174.30 or GH¢2,287.69 on the Visa Car account of Rev Cynthia Patricia Asamoah for his online coding course.

But Rev Asamoah detected the deduction from her account. She lodged a complaint to the bank and while an investigation was ongoing, Emmanuel quickly tendered in his resignation.

The resignation raised suspicion and further investigation unearthed more fraudulent activities.

Emmanuel's accomplices are on the run

So far Emmanuel and five of his accomplices have been arraigned in court on various crimes, including stealing and conspiracy. But Emmanuel is facing 13 charges including forgery of documents and falsification of accounts.

His accomplices have been identified as follows:

Richard Aikins Michael Tweneboah Oppong Fouad Mohammed. and Caleb Bandoh

Meanwhile, other people connected to the fraud but who are on the run are as follows:

Clinton Asamoah Kwame Owusu Buadu Nicholas Nii Sai Nana Kwesi Gyimah Benjamin Adoari Daniel Osei Boadu Nana Yaw Adjei Joseph D Anim Ernest Aryee Isaac De-Heer and Othniel Amankwah Darkwa

The next court date has been set for June 26, 2023.

Ghanaian arrested in the U.S. for alleged role in $5m fraud

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a young Ghanaian guy based in the US is in the grips of the US authorities for his alleged involvement in an extensive crime syndicate.

Kenneth Anim, 38, was arrested on July 12 after the FBI led an investigation to unravel his alleged involvement in various criminal activities, including romance scams.

If convicted, Anim faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $500,000 maximum fine.

Ghanaian momo fraudster opens up about how he makes money

Also, a Ghanaian man who makes his living through defrauding people using their momo accounts has revealed how much he makes.

Popular Ghanaian Twitter Influencer, SneakerNyame shared that the fraudster made him aware he makes GH₵5000 daily @biggiesoo commented: "I know 1 guy who was also into that Momo fraud thing. He’s now in Canada. He was able to raise 120k within 6 months and travelled to Canada with it".

Ghanaian man smartly scams momo fraudster who tried to dupe him

In other news, the hilarious exchange between a man attempting to dupe another and how he ended up getting outsmarted is causing a stir online.

A recording of their phone call reveals how the caller ended up frustrated and started hitting the intelligent man with insults.

Some of the hilarious thoughts that Ghanaians shared after listening to the audio file have been put together.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh